News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

NZ’s flu season may have peaked

Thursday, 8 August 2019, 9:22 am
Press Release: ESR

8 August


The latest influenza surveillance shows a continuing drop in numbers of flu and flu-like illnesses around the country for the fourth week running.


ESR surveillance for the week ended 4 August shows decreasing numbers across the range of indicators used to monitor flu.

Nationally, GP consultations for flu-like illness have dropped for the fourth week running, from a peak of over 2600 at the beginning of July to 850 for the past week. The number of people testing positive for a flu virus has dropped from close to 1800 to over 500 over the same period.

Rates of hospitalisation for severe respiratory illness, monitored by ESR in the Auckland region, have also dropped below the baseline seasonal level.

ESR Public Health Physician Sarah Jefferies says this year’s influenza season was early and appears to be declining earlier than usual.

She says the flu pattern in New Zealand is similar to Australia in some ways.

Australia saw an early start to the season, and a decline in numbers over the last month. They have also had flu A and B viruses circulating, although, with a higher proportion of A viruses circulating than in New Zealand.

While the figures indicate an early end to the flu season Dr Jefferies cautions it is still possible there might be a resurgence late in the flu season.

“Tracking the flu relies on a range of data streams which help build our understanding of the national picture. There are multiple factors which influence flu transmission, such as virus mutation, and when different groups of people become exposed to circulating viruses, which makes predicting flu activity during a season challenging”

ESR will continue its flu surveillance, which will carry on through until September.

ENDS



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from ESR on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Heracles inexpectatus: Giant Ex-Parrot Discovered

“New Zealand is well known for its giant birds. Not only moa dominated avifaunas, but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies. But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere.” More>>

Howard Davis: Sam Brooks' Burn Her Sets Circa Theatre Ablaze

Burn Her is engaging, witty, and exceptionally sharp, with every line of dialogue inserted for a reason and perfectly delivered by the two leads, who manage to command their space without competing against each other. More>>

ALSO:

National Piecon: Pie King Wins Again

Patrick Lam is this year’s Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards winner. With this, his seventh win, he is our most awarded baker, clutching his crown in a one-point victory over his opponents with a stunning mince and cheese pie. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: The Rediscovery of Theo Schoon

Split Level View Finder: Theo Schoon and New Zealand Art at Wellington's City Gallery is the first major multimedia retrospective of his work to be assembled since his Rotorua show in 1982 More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 