Measles cases rise to 821 in Auckland, nationally 991

The total number of measles cases in Auckland is at 821 today, up from 812 cases yesterday. Of this, 567 cases are in Counties Manukau District Health Board, with 991 cases nationally.

ARPHS has been working closely with the Ministry of Education and schools throughout this outbreak.

The service has provided advice to Auckland secondary schools whose students were exposed to measles at a school ball on 31 August.

Medical Officer of Health Dr William Rainger says a student attended the St Peter’s College school ball before she was confirmed with measles.

Letters from ARPHS are being sent via schools to parents informing them that their children may have been exposed. ARPHS recommends that anyone who attended the St Peter’s College school ball go into quarantine from Saturday 7 September until the end of Saturday 14 September, if they are not vaccinated or are not sure if they are vaccinated.

Dr Rainger says the service has been working with St Peter’s College and the school the student with measles attends to ensure parents and students have clear advice on the level of risk from exposure.

"We would encourage school students, as well as everyone aged up to 50 years, to check their immunity."





© Scoop Media

