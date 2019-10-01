News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Pharmacists call for immunisation “Catch-Up Plan”

Tuesday, 1 October 2019, 12:45 pm
Press Release: Pharmaceutical Society

Pharmacists call for immunisation “Catch-Up Plan”

Media Release
1 October 2019

The Pharmaceutical Society of New Zealand is calling for a formal Ministry of Health led “Catch-Up Plan” to increase the populations immunisation levels.

Ian McMichael, President of the Society said recently that “with 1,000 accredited pharmacist vaccinators and pharmacies in all communities, pharmacists are part of the solution to our falling immunisation rates.”

“There is a robust, proven set of procedures which pharmacist vaccinators follow when providing vaccinations to the public and they are trained the same as other health professionals to carry out vaccination services,” said McMichael.

Your local pharmacy is already able to provide vaccinations for influenza, shingles (herpes zoster), Tdap (Tetanus, diptheria and whooping cough), and meningitis (meningococcal), but not for MMR (measles, mumps, rubella).

“It is now urgent that the Ministry of Health amend the policies and regulations governing who can provide MMR vaccinations to include accredited pharmacist vaccinators, and for PHARMAC to fund the delivery of this service,” said McMichael.

The Society is also asking the government to change regulations, get the software “plug in” to enable pharmacists to be able to report in electronically to the National Immunisation Register, forecast and contract for increased stock levels,” explained McMichael.

The Ministry of Health has not confirmed a catch-up campaign was planned but said it had not been ruled out.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Pharmaceutical Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

Roving Rowi: Mountain Going Rowi Kiwi Aroha On The Move Again

Aroha, the rowi kiwi that made headlines last month after she was rescued from a mountain by the local West Coast LandSAR Alpine Cliff Rescue team is on the move again. More>>

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 