News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Transplant hui first to be held in Hawke’s Bay

Friday, 4 October 2019, 12:30 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

4 October 2019


For the first time in New Zealand, a transplant hui, to better inform Māori healthcare providers and influencers about organ donation, is to be held in Hawke’s Bay to support patients/whānau who face transplant conversations, or the receiving of a deceased organ.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board transplant coordinator Merryn Jones, who is of Ngāti Rakaipaaka descent, spearheaded the hui, which has gained national industry attention.

Ms Jones says organ donation is an issue that disproportionately affects Māori due to many barriers which she believes could be overcome with better education and awareness.

“There are many barriers to transplant for patients with end stage renal disease that result in lower kidney transplant rates for Māori, compared with NZ Europeans.

“Cultural values, concern for wellbeing of potential donors, genetic issues within families, access to primary care, distrust of the medical system, poor health literacy, or financial problems to getting care, are just some of the barriers,” said Ms Jones.

Data from the Australia and New Zealand Dialysis and Transplant Registry (ANZDATA) also showed “disturbing statistics” that painted a picture of inequity in accessing healthcare, she said.

“Māori represent nearly 79 per cent of the dialysis population in Hawke’s Bay and yet, of the 187 kidney transplants in New Zealand in 2017, only 23 (12.3%) of the recipients were Māori.

“The data also found that NZ Europeans were 4-8 times more likely to receive a transplant before needing dialysis (pre-emptive) than a non-European. Added to this, Māori have five times higher rates of renal failure compared with non-Māori, and two times higher rates of diabetes than non-Māori.”

Ms Jones said she hoped future statistics could be turned around by working more closely alongside Māori health services and influencers (i.e. Kaumatua).

“The hui is open to all – health providers and community support workers from post-Treaty organisations and Iwi groups, to Kaitakawaenga and Kaumatua who provide advice and support.

“We will explore Māori perspectives about organ donation and transplant. The hui will be strongly story-based, with people sharing their lived experience of transplant, and those who work in the field, providing information for everyone.

“It will generate discussion and provide information for health workers and support people to address some of the misinformation out there about transplants.”

The hui is free to attend and will be held at Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, 821 Orchard Road, Hastings on 16 October from 8:30 to 4pm. The hui is limited to 150 people.

Registrations can be made by emailing merryn.jones@hbdhb.govt.nz.

-ENDS-


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hawke's Bay District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

Roving Rowi: Mountain Going Rowi Kiwi Aroha On The Move Again

Aroha, the rowi kiwi that made headlines last month after she was rescued from a mountain by the local West Coast LandSAR Alpine Cliff Rescue team is on the move again. More>>

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 