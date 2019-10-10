News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

NZ hit by Cananbidiol (CBD) Shortages

Thursday, 10 October 2019, 3:08 pm
Press Release: Medical Cannabis Awareness NZ

For the second time in as many months, medicinal cannabis supplies in New Zealand have been depleted. 2 of main Cannabidiol (CBD) products generally available in New Zealand are out of stock, with neither of the products expected to have stock until the end of November at the earliest. These products are from different sources, with both Swiss and Canadian products affected.

This shows the pent-up demand is being unleashed for Cannabis-based medicines in New Zealand in advance of the Cannabis Scheme being implemented. Against this backdrop, there are global shortages affecting the international supply of Medical Cannabis.

This is particularly frustrating for some patients who have been through a protracted procedure to obtain a prescription for medicinal cannabis, only to be defeated by a lack of supplies.

“There is nothing more frustrating than jumping through all the hoops of finding a doctor who is educated enough on Medical cannabis to prescribe, to then finally have a prescription but no stock available. it is upsetting and exhausting” Says Kerri King, who suffers Fibromyalgia and Gastroparesis and recently discovered the shortage after struggling to gain a prescription.

“MCANZ has also received notice from several distressed patients that stocks are out for unaffected products, with pharmacists clearly confusing entire brands with a single product line”

“This highlights a real need for education at pharmacist level to ensure they understand what the different product ranges, are, an issue caused primarily by the ‘unconsented’ status of these products, which currently preclude any unsolicited advertising or supply of information for these products.”
“The anticipated changes in the new scheme can't come soon enough for patients,” Says MCANZ Spokesperson Mark Crotty.


