Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Toddler waits five months for treatment for rotten teeth

Monday, 27 May 2019, 4:12 pm
Article: RNZ

Toddler waits five months for treatment for rotten teeth, abscesses

Rowan Quinn, Reporter

A Whangārei toddler with rotten teeth and a painful abscess was sent home to wait it out for five months with painkillers and antibiotics because of a huge waiting list for treatment.

Ivy Dyas has a condition where her teeth are susceptible to decay, but the toddler has to wait months for treatment. Photo: Supplied

And Ivy Dyas's case is not unusual, with long waiting lists for children across much of the country.

In Auckland alone, the number of children waiting to see a specialist or to have surgery for mostly serious dental problems had grown 200 to 2700 since the end of last year.

Ivy's mother, Tari Williams, said her almost 2-year-old had been in pain every day even if she could not express it in words.

"Sometimes she'll cry when she puts certain things in her mouth or if she doesn't place it right and bites [it will hurt].

"She'll hold her face sometimes and go, 'Oh no, oh no,' and look at me as if to say, 'Help, Mum, my mouth is really sore'."

Ivy has a condition which means her teeth are susceptible to decay.

Ms Willaims took her to the dental nurse three times last year before being referred to a hospital specialist but was told it would be at least a five month wait for treatment.



Her teeth were already rotten and, that day, developed an abscess.

They told Ms Williams to treat Ivy with paracetamol, and if Ivy got abscess to use antibiotics.

Ms Williams said after trying hospitals in Auckland, which were just as stretched, Ms Williams decided to seek private treatment in Auckland which cost $4700, something she could only do because Ivy's grandad paid.

She worried about children whose families did not have that option.

"How are these kids meant to go to school and learn, meant to function daily when they're walking round in pain and with infection?"

Last week, Ivy finally had treatment at Kidz Teeth in Auckland, going under general anaesthetic to have her front four teeth removed and caps put on her molars.

Ms Williams said Ivy was a bit tentative after her surgery.

Kidz Teeth specialist paediatric dentist Nina Vasan said like many children on the waiting list, Ivy's treatment was more drastic because the long wait meant her teeth had become worse.

Sometimes the situation was so bad children would end up in the emergency department, Ms Vasan said.

"It's what we call a snatch list. About fifteen kids in a morning session just coming in to have one or two teeth pulled out."

Ministry of Health figures show waits of several months for treatment in Hawke's Bay, Northland, Auckland and Taranaki.

That did not include the wait to see a specialist in the first place.

The Northland DHB was not available for comment.

Auckland Regional Hospital and Specialist Dentistry service said it was facing increasing pressure from the growing population and was working on solutions including weekend clinics and more resources.


© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Resignation Of Metiria Turei: Were Journalists 'just Doing Their Job'?

In our research we examined the role of journalism in animating the Turei controversy and the different perceptions of professional journalists and online commentators sympathetic to Turei’s left politics. ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Extradition Of Julian Assange

It isn’t necessary to like Julian Assange to think that his extradition to the US (on the charge of aiding and abetting Chelsea Manning) would be a major injustice... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Islamic State Meets The Searchers

The histories of the European children forcibly recruited into Native American tribal life during the 19th century do remind us of just how difficult the social re-integration of the children of ISIS is likely to be. More>>

Joseph Cederwall: CJR Analysis Of Post-Christchurch Media Coverage

After the Christchurch massacre, Columbia Journalism Review analysed news sources to see how outlets complied with guidelines from groups that seek to limit the amplification of terrorist acts through media. More>>

News Deserts: The Death March Of Local Journalism

Joseph Cederwall: The corporate media sector seems unable to do anything to halt the raging dumpster fire of consolidation, layoffs and centralisation of content production. All this means we are increasingly seeing ‘news deserts’ appearing in local communities. Illustration by Paul Sahre. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 