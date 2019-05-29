Australia’s Voters Betray Themselves, Their Homeland & Earth

Op-Ed: Jerome Irwin, 21st May, 2019-05-21

Australian’s Vote For Australia’s Largest Export- COAL

By re-electing their current right-wing Liberal Party government and its Prime Minister leader Scott Morrison, Australian’s have, in one fell swoop, simultaneously betrayed humanity’s higher nature that seeks to heal and constantly grow beyond whatever the more limited, baser, self-destructive tendencies among human beings and their societies.

In so doing, Australia’s voters have also denied the long-term protection of their ostensibly-sacred homelands from the continued havoc and desultory effects of such forces as: unchecked climate change; the wilful destruction by the world’s corporations and the minions of their followers and supporters who continue to advocate for more and more mining and extraction of coal, iron and multitude of minerals that further deplete the continent’s precious supply of water and other natural, finite resources.

Australia’s voters have now further ensured the continuation of the Liberal Party’s ideological market philosophy that promotes development and expansion policies that favour: the on-going need for massive influxes of immigrant workers; a consequent population explosion and density of its urban and rural areas requiring ever greater infrastructure development and on-going degradation of its natural environment; an exodus to Australia of more and more of the world’s wealthier classes eager to take advantage of its benefits; the runaway environmental effects of excessive economic and commercial development, and; the loss of time-honoured human and cultural heritage that goes with it all, to be replaced by the promise of yet so-called better unspecified things in the future.







Also threatened by Australia’s 2019 election is the future proliferation of ever more clever, yet corrupt, bureaucratic economic schemes, such as its current negative gearing, that unduly afford wealthy investors with financial leverage through depreciation and lower interest rates charged on investment property loans; while expanding tax benefits and discounts on captial gains of investment properties that in the long run favour the unseemly bonds of mutual growth and expansion between corporate interests and Australia’s wealthy classes and benefit each other’s mutual growth and expansion at the expense of the country’s poorer, less-privileged sectors of the population. Such dynamics can only but further exacerbate in the future the existing long-standing gaps and distinctions that exist between Australia’s societal classes.

Australia’s national election thus represents not only a victory for uncapped money, wealth and a pittance of unsustainable jobs but a climate change ideology that will foreverremain market-driven that not only will fail to support its overall civilization but, if copied by other developed and developing nations, will trump the possibility of creating any rational sanity for the ultimate survival of the human race and preservation of Mother Earth herself.

Bio Note: Jerome Irwin is a freelance writer who, for decades, in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, has sought to call attention to problems of sustainability caused by excessive mega-developments, the resulting horrors of traffic gridlock, loss of single family neighbourhoods and a host of related environmental-ecological-spiritual issues and concerns that exist between the conflicting philosophies of indigenous and non-indigenous peoples.

