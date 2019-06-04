Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Cabinet reshuffle by the end of the month, says Ardern

Tuesday, 4 June 2019, 9:01 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

Cabinet reshuffle by the end of the month, says Ardern

By Pattrick Smellie

June 4 (BusinessDesk) - Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will reshuffle her Cabinet later this month, but is signalling there won't be "substantive changes" in a group of ministers whose continued service is based not only on performance but, in some cases, whether they are representing one of the two parties supplying the government's parliamentary majority.

"It's not going to be substantial reshuffle," Ardern said. She will announce the changes after Parliament rises on June 27 after three weeks' sitting.

She declined to be drawn on where those changes might occur, or to discuss the prospects for NZ First and Green Party ministers and whether their possible replacement required negotiation.

The one clear favourite for promotion is Labour's Kris Faafoi, who is a minister outside Cabinet with responsibility for the crucial-to-business commerce portfolio. He also holds the telecommunications and broadcasting portfolios that he picked up when the previous minister, Claire Curran, resigned over her dealings with RNZ senior executive Carol Hirschfeld. He also inherited customs from Meka Whaitiri when she resigned over an alleged staff bullying incident.

Faafoi, a Porirua-based former journalist, has impressed the sectors he's been operating in while some other ministers inside Cabinet have been seen to struggle. They include Immigration and Employment Relations Minister Iain Lees-Galloway and Housing and Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford, whose KiwiBuild affordable homes policy threatens to become a political millstone.

(BusinessDesk)



© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Resignation Of Metiria Turei: Were Journalists 'just Doing Their Job'?

In our research we examined the role of journalism in animating the Turei controversy and the different perceptions of professional journalists and online commentators sympathetic to Turei’s left politics. ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Extradition Of Julian Assange

It isn’t necessary to like Julian Assange to think that his extradition to the US (on the charge of aiding and abetting Chelsea Manning) would be a major injustice... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Islamic State Meets The Searchers

The histories of the European children forcibly recruited into Native American tribal life during the 19th century do remind us of just how difficult the social re-integration of the children of ISIS is likely to be. More>>

Joseph Cederwall: CJR Analysis Of Post-Christchurch Media Coverage

After the Christchurch massacre, Columbia Journalism Review analysed news sources to see how outlets complied with guidelines from groups that seek to limit the amplification of terrorist acts through media. More>>

News Deserts: The Death March Of Local Journalism

Joseph Cederwall: The corporate media sector seems unable to do anything to halt the raging dumpster fire of consolidation, layoffs and centralisation of content production. All this means we are increasingly seeing ‘news deserts’ appearing in local communities. Illustration by Paul Sahre. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 