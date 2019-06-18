Top Scoops

PM's Post-Cab 17 June 19: Farmers and Families

Tuesday, 18 June 2019, 9:41 am
Article: The Scoop Team

PM's Post-Cabinet Press Conference 17 June 19: Farmers and Families

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor to announce cabinet's approval of a bill to introduce more options for mediation before lenders can take action over farm debt [Businessdesk report].

Ardern had begun Monday's post-cabinet press conference by noting the release of Maui and Hectors dolphin protection consultation.

All three stayed to discuss the mediation bill and farm debt, before Ardern answered questions on the ANZ bank's current issues, advice given to the government on vaccinations and vaccine stocks, Oranga Tamariki's taking of Māori babies into state care and efforts to reduce these numbers, ethnicity in foster parenting, the government's position in genetic modification, the attacks in the Persian Gulf being attributed to Iran by the US, and the strongly-protested Hong Kong extradition bill.



