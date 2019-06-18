PM's Post-Cab 17 June 19: Farmers and Families

PM's Post-Cabinet Press Conference 17 June 19: Farmers and Families
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor to announce cabinet's approval of a bill to introduce more options for mediation before lenders can take action over farm debt [Businessdesk report].
Ardern had begun Monday's post-cabinet press conference by noting the release of Maui and Hectors dolphin protection consultation.
All
three stayed to discuss the mediation bill and farm debt,
before Ardern answered questions on the ANZ bank's current
issues, advice given to the government on vaccinations and
vaccine stocks, Oranga Tamariki's taking of Māori babies
into state care and efforts to reduce these numbers,
ethnicity in foster parenting, the government's position in
genetic modification, the attacks in the Persian Gulf being
attributed to Iran by the US, and the strongly-protested
Hong Kong extradition
bill.