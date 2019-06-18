Top Scoops

21 month prison sentence for sharing mosque shooting video

Tuesday, 18 June 2019, 10:22 am
Article: RNZ

Man who shared mosque shooting livestream sentenced to 21 months in prison

A Christchurch man who admitted redistributing the livestream video of the mosque killings has been sentenced to 21 months in prison.

The Christchurch justice precinct. Photo: RNZ/ Simon Rogers

Philip Arps, who runs Beneficial Insulation - a firm that uses neo-Nazi imagery - pleaded guilty in April to two charges of distributing objectionable material.

The 44-year-old sent a copy of the footage, which was filmed by the killer, to about 30 people soon after the massacre.

This morning in the Christchurch District Court, judge Stephen O'Driscoll said when Arps was asked for his opinion of the video, he said it was "awesome".

The judge said he wanted to glorify the death of members of the Muslim community and any sentence short of imprisonment would not be appropriate.

Arps has been in prison in solitary confinement since his arrest in March.




