PM's Post-Cabinet Press Conference 24 June 2019: Banking

Tuesday, 25 June 2019, 9:16 am
Article: The Scoop Team


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Finance Minister Grant Robertson to announce a number of decisions in response to the Government's review of the Reserve Bank Act will include plans for a deposit protection scheme and changes to the Reserve Bank's tools and structure, as well as final plans from the first phase of the review.

Robertson and Ardern took questions on deposit protection and the various reviews covering the banking sector, especially recent issues with ANZ's governance.

There were also questions on the State Services Commissions investigations around the exposure of budget data, planning for a cabinet reshuffle, planning for a Kiwibuild reset and the housing market, a proposal for a monument for the Christchurch mosque attacks, the quality of government support in response to the attack, the impacts of the 100% renewable energy target, planning for the second tranche of gun law changes, suggestions Jon Venables (convicted of for the murder of two-year-old James Bulger in the UK in 1993) might relocate to New Zealand, and Phil Twyford's non-attendance at the Kiwibuild summit



