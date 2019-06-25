Dunedin city council declares climate emergency

Dunedin City Council has declared a climate emergency.

Photo: Ulrich Lange, via Wikimedia commons

The decision includes plans to fast-forward the city's target of reaching net zero carbon by 2030, rather than 2050.

Councillors voted 9-5 in favour of the declaration this afternoon after hearing passionate pleas for action during a public forum.











