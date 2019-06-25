Dunedin city council declares climate emergency
Tuesday, 25 June 2019, 4:50 pm
Article: RNZ
Dunedin City Council has declared a climate
emergency.
Photo: Ulrich Lange, via Wikimedia commons
The
decision includes plans to fast-forward the city's target of
reaching net zero carbon by 2030, rather than
2050.
Councillors voted 9-5 in favour of the declaration
this afternoon after hearing passionate pleas for action
during a public
forum.
