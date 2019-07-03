Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

'Google's contempt for NZ law unacceptable' - minister

Wednesday, 3 July 2019, 10:25 am
Article: RNZ

Justice Minister Andrew Little is considering what to do about what he describes as Google's contempt for New Zealand law.

andrew little

Andrew Little Photo: RNZ / Rebekah Parsons-King

Google named the man accused of killing British backpacker Grace Millane in its "what's trending in New Zealand" email in December, despite him having name suppression.

Mr Little and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met with Google representatives immediately after the incident and expressed their concern about the breach.

Google had told the government it would take measures to ensure it doesn't breach New Zealand's suppression laws.

Mr Little asked for an update on that from the technology giant in March, and after receiving no response, followed up with them this week.

Google's New Zealand government affairs manager Ross Young yesterday emailed the minister and said they had looked at its systems.

But Mr Young said it appeared that last year's situation was relatively unique because it was a high profile case involving a person from overseas, which was extensively reported by international media.

He said Google respected New Zealand law and they were engaging with local stakeholders.

Mr Little said Google's response was unsatisfactory.

"Google's contempt for New Zealand law, and for Grace Millane's family is unacceptable, and I will now be considering my options," he said.




© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem

Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers. More>>

ALSO:

Lyndon Hood: Better Analogies For National Pilfering Budget Data

After the Treasury Secretary's tragically doomed effort provide a metaphorical image for the budget data breach, and the rash of media attempts that followed, we never got an analogy that really covers all the bases. Until now. More>>

ALSO:

Resignation Of Metiria Turei: Were Journalists 'Just Doing Their Job'?

In our research we examined the role of journalism in animating the Turei controversy and the different perceptions of professional journalists and online commentators sympathetic to Turei’s left politics. ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Extradition Of Julian Assange

It isn’t necessary to like Julian Assange to think that his extradition to the US (on the charge of aiding and abetting Chelsea Manning) would be a major injustice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 