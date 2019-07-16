Top Scoops

Black Caps welcome home ceremony not possible - NZ Cricket

Tuesday, 16 July 2019, 4:29 pm
Article: RNZ


New Zealand Cricket has said thanks, but no thanks to a welcome home ceremony for the Black Caps for now.

Chief executive David White said the team appreciated the offer of a homecoming function but logistics were the problem as players all had different post-tournament plans.

"At the moment, however, with some players arriving back at different times, some not arriving back at all, and others having alternative playing commitments, it's just not practical," he said in a statement.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Black Caps deserved a "heroes' welcome" home after a "remarkable" World Cup final, and Auckland mayor Phil Goff said there would be discussions with the team and New Zealand Cricket about when and how they would like to be honoured.

Read more of RNZ'S Cricket World Cup final coverage:
Matt Richens: 'They'll make a movie about that game'
Black Caps lose World Cup in extraordinary final
Social media goes crazy over Black Caps' heartbreaking loss
'The most astonishing, fortuitous, preposterous climax to any match'



England won the World Cup after an extraordinary final in which both sides scored 241 from their 50 overs and then could not then be separated after a Super Over. The hosts won the title by virtue of registering more boundaries across the contest.

Mr White said players were overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and were open to a celebration at a later date to express their own appreciation and gratitude to the public.

"We've been in conversations with the Minister for Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson and are mindful of the Prime Minister's enthusiasm for a welcome-home celebration," he said.

"Hopefully, given the interest surrounding this, we can organise something appropriate in the weeks to come."

The team will travel to Sri Lanka early next month for a tour of Sri Lanka, before hosting England in what will be a much-awaited rematch. They will play five Twenty 20s and two tests, starting on 1 November.


