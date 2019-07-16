Cook Strait ferries cancelled after ferry damages wharf

Several Cook Strait ferries had to be cancelled after a Bluebridge Ferry damaged a Picton wharf during docking this morning.

A Bluebridge Ferry clipped its berth while attempting to dock and four Cook Strait services have had to be cancelled as a result.

Port Malborough chief executive Rhys Welbourn said a damage assessment was underway with a focus on repairing the dock as soon as possible.

He said it could take between one and two days to repair and in the meantime one of the Bluebridge ferries had an alternative berth.

Meanwhile, stranded Cook Strait ferry passengers have been offered a refund or rescheduled alternative sailings.











