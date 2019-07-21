Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Battle for our Birds branding to be faded out

Sunday, 21 July 2019, 8:14 pm
Article: NZ Energy and Environment Business Week

Battle for our Birds branding to be faded out

First published in Energy and Environment on July 11 2019

A Department of Conservation briefing paper has outlined its plan to wind back the “Battle for our Birds’ branding for its predator control programme and replace it with the Predator Free 2050 moniker.

The note to Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage said The Battle for our Birds had been the title of DOC’s national predator control operations programme on public conservation land since late 2013. Tiakina Ngā Manu (care for/protect our birds) was added as a Māori subtitle in 2015.

“The BfoB name emphasises the outcome sought by predator control – flourishing species and habitats – rather than the control activity itself. The establishment of the Predator Free 2050 (PF2050) goal now incorporates the BfoB programme… We plan to reverse the naming hierarchy for the national predator control programme to make Tiakina Ngā Manu the new title, with Battle for our Birds the subtitle. This enables us to align the programme name with the PF2050 framing. It also reflects DOC’s drive for deeper engagement with iwi/hapū around the need for large landscape predator control in their rohe and to support their kaitiaki aspirations.”

It said over time BfoB name would be phased out as DoC would “look to test and refine the title of the programme over the coming years if needed”.
First published in Energy and Environment on July 11 2019



© Scoop Media

Energy and Environment

Energy and Environment NZ

A weekly subscriber only newsletter covering energy and environment news

Energy and Environment is New Zealand's premier weekly newsletter for the environmental and energy sectors covering politics, parliament, policy and industry news.

Contact Energy and Environment

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem

Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers. More>>

ALSO:

Lyndon Hood: Better Analogies For National Pilfering Budget Data

After the Treasury Secretary's tragically doomed effort provide a metaphorical image for the budget data breach, and the rash of media attempts that followed, we never got an analogy that really covers all the bases. Until now. More>>

ALSO:

Resignation Of Metiria Turei: Were Journalists 'Just Doing Their Job'?

In our research we examined the role of journalism in animating the Turei controversy and the different perceptions of professional journalists and online commentators sympathetic to Turei’s left politics. ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Extradition Of Julian Assange

It isn’t necessary to like Julian Assange to think that his extradition to the US (on the charge of aiding and abetting Chelsea Manning) would be a major injustice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 