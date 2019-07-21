Battle for our Birds branding to be faded out

First published in Energy and Environment on July 11 2019

A Department of Conservation briefing paper has outlined its plan to wind back the “Battle for our Birds’ branding for its predator control programme and replace it with the Predator Free 2050 moniker.

The note to Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage said The Battle for our Birds had been the title of DOC’s national predator control operations programme on public conservation land since late 2013. Tiakina Ngā Manu (care for/protect our birds) was added as a Māori subtitle in 2015.

“The BfoB name emphasises the outcome sought by predator control – flourishing species and habitats – rather than the control activity itself. The establishment of the Predator Free 2050 (PF2050) goal now incorporates the BfoB programme… We plan to reverse the naming hierarchy for the national predator control programme to make Tiakina Ngā Manu the new title, with Battle for our Birds the subtitle. This enables us to align the programme name with the PF2050 framing. It also reflects DOC’s drive for deeper engagement with iwi/hapū around the need for large landscape predator control in their rohe and to support their kaitiaki aspirations.”

It said over time BfoB name would be phased out as DoC would “look to test and refine the title of the programme over the coming years if needed”.

