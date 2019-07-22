Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Council apology after burkini-clad women asked to leave pool

Monday, 22 July 2019, 12:14 pm
Article: RNZ

Council apologises after burkini-clad women asked to leave pool

Auckland Council has apologised after reports Muslim women were told to leave a public pool for wearing burkinis, and is investigating.

a corner of a swimming pool

Photo: RNZ / Claire Eastham-Farrelly

The council apologised to the women, who were swimming at the West Wave Pool in Henderson.

Acting manager of active recreation Jane Aickin said CCTV footage from the pool was being examined and staff were being spoken to, to establish exactly what happened.

"We do know that there were Muslim women in the pool. We do know that they were relatively fully clothed but we don't know any of the details yet," she said.

"We're very inclusive and enable all appropriate swimwear that supports any religious or ethnic diversity or belief. So this is not something we would support."

While there are rules about certain fabrics not being allowed, Ms Aickin said women often swam in burkinis in Auckland's pools.

"People have swum with burkinis in our pools plenty of times and that's more than welcome, so that's not an issue," she said.

"We have a very clear statement about swimwear of any description being welcome and we have so many different varieties ... of swimwear. So when we talk about what's inappropriate it's simply the active-wear - sweatshirts, long pants, that sort of thing - which aren't conducive to being in water."

In France, a ban on full-body Islamic burkini swimsuits has sparked widespread condemnation for years and is subject to ongoing protests.




© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Open White Nationalism

By telling those four elected, American born and/or raised women of colour to “go home”, US President Donald Trump’s racist agenda has come out of the shadows. More>>

ALSO:

Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem

Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers. More>>

ALSO:

Lyndon Hood: Better Analogies For National Pilfering Budget Data

After the Treasury Secretary's tragically doomed effort provide a metaphorical image for the budget data breach, and the rash of media attempts that followed, we never got an analogy that really covers all the bases. Until now. More>>

ALSO:

Resignation Of Metiria Turei: Were Journalists 'Just Doing Their Job'?

In our research we examined the role of journalism in animating the Turei controversy and the different perceptions of professional journalists and online commentators sympathetic to Turei’s left politics. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 