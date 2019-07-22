PM's Post-Cab 22/7/19: Check Out Those Guns

PM's Post-Cabinet Press Conference 22 July 2019: Check Out Those Guns

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern began her press conference on Monday by discussing her upcoming plans, including a trip to Tokelau. She was then joined by Police Minister Stuart Nash to announce the next set of gun control reforms.

The next Arms Amendment Bill will:

• Establish a register of firearms and licence holders to be rolled out over 5 years

• Tighten the rules to get and keep a firearms licence

• Tighten the rules for gun dealers to get and keep a licence

• Require licences to be renewed every five years

• Introduce a new system of warning flags so Police can intervene and seek improvement if they have concerns about a licence holder’s behaviour

• Prohibit visitors to New Zealand from buying a gun

• Establish a licensing system for shooting clubs and ranges for the first time

• Set up a new formal group to give independent firearms advice to Police, which will include people from within and outside the gun-owning community

• Provide for new controls on firearms advertising

• Require a licence to buy magazines, parts and ammunition

• Increase penalties and introduce new offences

• Enshrine in law that owning a firearm is a privilege and comes with an obligation to demonstrate a high level of safety and responsibility







PM Ardern began the firearms discussion by sharing personal stories from the firearms amnesty events, then announced details of the next firearms reform bill, including a register and tighter licencing for gun owners and sellers. Nash also discussed the reforms, not that it was currently cheaper to become a licenced gun owner than register a dog.

Ardern and Nash then answered questions on these plans and the administrational matters, the possibility of extradition of the Chirstchurch attacker, and assessing the progress of the gun buyback

Ardern then responded on issues at Middlemore Hospital and implications for the health system, road congestion, the Silver Ferns' netball world cup victory and the lack of prize money, discussions with the Australian PM over the netball and the deportation of NZ citizens, 'relentless positivity' and climate change policy disputes, engineering issues with the military 757 intended to transport Ardern from Australia, hopes for bipartisan support of the zero carbon bill, bank regulation and Australia, social media companies' progress on online extremism.

***

© Scoop Media