Guilty plea over mosque attack video possession



2:07 pm 31/7/19

A man has pleaded guilty to charges of possession of the video of the Christchurch mosque attacks in the Christchurch District Court today.

The man, who has interim name suppression, pleaded guilty to two charges of possession of an objectionable publication - this involved the video of the massacre and possession of the accused gunman's manifesto.

The summary of facts says on 18 March, the man shared the video via Facebook messenger with an associate.

He was remanded in custody until tomorrow where he will reappear for sentencing.

The man is one of five people appearing in the Christchurch District Court today on charges of possessing the mosque shooting video.











