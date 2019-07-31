Top Scoops

Five Eyes partners increase pressure on social media

Wednesday, 31 July 2019, 4:18 pm
Article: RNZ

Five Eyes partners increase pressure on social media companies

The minister responsible for New Zealand's intelligence agencies says governments around the globe are putting more pressure on social media platforms to crack down on extremist activity happening online.

Andrew Little. Photo: RNZ / Rebekah Parsons-King

Andrew Little and fellow cabinet minister David Parker attended a Five Eyes security summit in London overnight, where the Christchurch Call received backing by summit partners.

Now the Five Eyes partners, which encompasses New Zealand, the UK, Canada, Australia and the United States, have committed to work together to battle the problem.

"We had a pretty robust conversation with the social media companies there, the internet companies, to the point of clearly laying out the expectations and also putting out a timetable on when we want them to respond," Mr Little said.

"So this conversation is sharpening up," he said. "It needs to because too many people are being harmed by what is happening."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern initiated the Christchurch Call in Paris in the wake of the Christchurch mosque attacks in which 51 people were killed.



The aim of the call is to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online.

Microsoft, Twitter, Facebook, Google and Amazon were among the major technology companies that signed up to the call, committing to taking steps to addressing the abuse of technology to spread terrorist content.

Seventeen countries and the European Commission also signed up to the call.

The action plan asks tech companies to review the operation of their algorithms that are driving users towards terrorist content.


RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
