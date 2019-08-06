Top Scoops

New biodiversity strategy a roadmap to reversing the trend

Tuesday, 6 August 2019, 2:03 pm
Today, a new biodiversity strategy was announced, setting the tone for New Zealand's environmental policies and planning over the next 30 years.

Dr Carolyn Lundquist from NIWA has been examining the document and it on the line to explain what's being proposed, and how that might manifest in actual policy.

Female kākāpō Queenie with chicks Boomer-3-A-19, Alice-2-A-19 and Tumeke-2-A-19. Photo: Andrew Digby / DOC


