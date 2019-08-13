Top Scoops

The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches

Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 4:16 pm
Press Release: The Dig

The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. The Dig will be 100% funded by donations to the Scoop Foundation and profits from Scoop Publishing once it breaks even. It will remain independent, yet collaborative and transparent and offers journalists the editorial freedom and support they need to think and write independently.

The Dig is dedicated to in-depth public interest engaged journalism on politics, social justice, the environment, technology, culture and other issues that matter to Aotearoa New Zealand. The Dig seeks to uncover diverse perspectives and innovative solutions that go beyond polarity and the mainstream political and media discourse to help you make sense of the world.

The first article by Scoop Co-editor Joseph Cederwall kicking off a series on Biodiversity in Aotearoa is live now.

What is Engaged Journalism

The Dig seeks to engage our membership community throughout the process of news creation in a transparent and trust-based environment with experienced journalists.

This engagement could take the form of simply telling us your stories, or it could involve community or expert input on background research, fact checking, technical matters, or suggesting new avenues of enquiry.

All Scoop Members, and ScoopPro Member Organisations will be eligible to receive updates about stories on The Dig, and invitations to engage in the news creation process. More details and opportunities to engage will be announced to these member groups soon.


Support The Dig

Good journalism and engagement efforts require resources, so we would love your support by making a donation to the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism to fund the creation of quality public interest investigation through the Dig platform.

As a member you will also be able to choose from the Scoop Citizen Newsletter services and other member benefits. We have just under one month remaining on the PledgeMe campaign celebrating Scoop’s 20th anniversary as a news and information ecosystem.

This will help us complete the implementation of our Scoop 3.0 plan to build on this Engaged Journalism approach to create a more collaborative and accessible future for independent media in Aotearoa.

Professional readers of Scoop are also free to engage in The Dig journalism by joining our ScoopPro professional subscriber service which also offers a professional use license and additional media services.

The Dig

thedig.nz

In-Depth Engaged Journalism

The Dig is a new public interest journalism platform dedicated to uncovering diverse perspectives and innovative solutions to major issues facing Aotearoa New Zealand and the world. We do this through independent, in-depth investigations, and analysis on politics, social justice, the environment, technology, culture, and more.

The Dig will focus on innovative ideas and solutions that go beyond polarity and the mainstream political and media discourse to help you make sense of the world. The Dig offers journalists the editorial freedom and support they need to be fiercely independent yet collaborative by creating a membership-based community.

The Dig engages the Scoop Foundation Member community and ScoopPro organisations throughout the process of news creation in a collaborative and trust-based environment. This engagement could take the form of journalists seeking community or expert input on background research, fact-checking, technical matters, suggesting new avenues of enquiry or simply telling us your stories and perspectives.

The Dig is 100% funded by the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism. Funds donated to the Foundation will now support the development of further high-quality public interest journalism by The Dig. Participate in The Dig's collaborative journalism process by becoming a Scoop Citizen Member now.

