Teen pleads guilty to possessing mosque shoooting video

A 17-year-old has pleaded guilty to possessing a copy of the video of the Christchurch mosque shootings.

Photo: RNZ / Dan Cook

The teenager, who has interim name suppression, entered his plea in the Thames District Court this afternoon.

The Chief Censor has classified the footage and a publication reportedly written by the man accused of the shootings as objectionable.

Knowingly possessing or sharing objectionable material carries a prison term of up to 14 years.

The 17-year-old was remanded on bail for sentencing at the end of next month.





