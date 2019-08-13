Teen pleads guilty to possessing mosque shoooting video
Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 5:20 pm
Article: RNZ
A 17-year-old has pleaded guilty to possessing a copy of the
video of the Christchurch mosque shootings.
Photo: RNZ / Dan Cook
The
teenager, who has interim name suppression, entered his plea
in the Thames District Court this afternoon.
The Chief
Censor has classified the footage and a publication
reportedly written by the man accused of the shootings as
objectionable.
Knowingly possessing or sharing
objectionable material carries a prison term of up to 14
years.
The 17-year-old was remanded on bail for sentencing
at the end of next
month.
