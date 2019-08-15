Top Scoops

Fourth court hearing for accused mosque gunman

Thursday, 15 August 2019, 12:08 pm
Article: RNZ

Court hearing for accused mosque gunman deals with legal arguments

The fourth court hearing for accused Christchurch mosque gunman Brenton Tarrant has taken place at the High Court in Christchurch.

The Christchurch court building (file). Photo: RNZ / Simon Rogers

The 28-year-old had waived his right to appear and was represented in court by Auckland lawyers Shane Tait and Jonathan Hudson.

The court heard legal arguments relating to the Criminal Procedure Act which cannot be publicised until the case is over.

The accused has pleaded not guilty to 92 charges - including one of terrorism - and will stand trial next year.

At the start of the hearing Justice Mander said while pre-trial hearings were often held behind closed doors, it was in the interests of open justice to keep the public gallery open.

About a dozen victims were in the public gallery of the court this morning. Previous court appearances have been attended by large numbers, but about 180 are overseas making the holy pilgrimage to Mecca.


