PM's Post-Cab 19/8/19: Bad Mail

PM's Post-Cabinet Press Conference 19 August 2019: Bad Mail

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern began her post-cabinet press conference on Monday by running through recent government announcements, followed by a preview of her week to come. She also said Depity Prime Minister Winston Peters would not be attending parliament this week following a "small surgical procedure".

Cabinet was updated on the process around prisoners sending mail, following the accused Christchurch gunman sending letters that "should have been stopped". All mail of "high concern prisoners" will now be checked by a specialist team and a changes to the legal criteria for witholding mail are expecting to go to a cabinet committee in this parliamentary session.

The PM took questions around the letters, plans of the prison letter rule changes, the focus of Corrections' apology on the matter, related issues arounf the Christchurch Call on the spread of extremist ideology online, children being taken into state care, discussion over Ihumātao expected during and upcoming Kīngitanga visit, efforts to reduce the Māori prison population, the Ihumātao negotiations and attempt to get Ardern to visit the contested site, Australia's position over climate change at the Pacific Island forum and the Pacific's relationship to China, reports of Stuff and NZME lobbying legal changes to propose the proposed merger, any Ministerial knowledge of TVNZ not returning a dividend and Mediaworks' response, the protests in Hong Kong (supporting the right to protest, calling for de-escalation and a restoration of the "one China, two systems" philosophy), the possibility of the accused Christchurch voting in local elections, the appeals process on the Labour Party's inquiry into staff bullying, other issues around the criminal inquiry into the Christchurch mosque attacks, the effect on families of beneficiary sanction over drug tests, and issues with venues getting liquor licences for Rugby World Cup game screening times.



