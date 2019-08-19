Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

PM's Post-Cab 19/8/19: Bad Mail

Monday, 19 August 2019, 5:15 pm
Article: The Scoop Team

PM's Post-Cabinet Press Conference 19 August 2019: Bad Mail

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern began her post-cabinet press conference on Monday by running through recent government announcements, followed by a preview of her week to come. She also said Depity Prime Minister Winston Peters would not be attending parliament this week following a "small surgical procedure".

Cabinet was updated on the process around prisoners sending mail, following the accused Christchurch gunman sending letters that "should have been stopped". All mail of "high concern prisoners" will now be checked by a specialist team and a changes to the legal criteria for witholding mail are expecting to go to a cabinet committee in this parliamentary session.

The PM took questions around the letters, plans of the prison letter rule changes, the focus of Corrections' apology on the matter, related issues arounf the Christchurch Call on the spread of extremist ideology online, children being taken into state care, discussion over Ihumātao expected during and upcoming Kīngitanga visit, efforts to reduce the Māori prison population, the Ihumātao negotiations and attempt to get Ardern to visit the contested site, Australia's position over climate change at the Pacific Island forum and the Pacific's relationship to China, reports of Stuff and NZME lobbying legal changes to propose the proposed merger, any Ministerial knowledge of TVNZ not returning a dividend and Mediaworks' response, the protests in Hong Kong (supporting the right to protest, calling for de-escalation and a restoration of the "one China, two systems" philosophy), the possibility of the accused Christchurch voting in local elections, the appeals process on the Labour Party's inquiry into staff bullying, other issues around the criminal inquiry into the Christchurch mosque attacks, the effect on families of beneficiary sanction over drug tests, and issues with venues getting liquor licences for Rugby World Cup game screening times.

© Scoop Media

Scoop

Scoop.co.nz

Scoop Independent News

Scoop is NZ's largest independent news source; respected widely in media, political, business and academic circles for being the place on the internet for publishing "what was really said", and for the quality of its analysis of issues.

Contact Scoop

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa

We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction… These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Barriers Facing Female Politicians

On the current evidence though, voters are less likely to regard a female politician as ‘likeable’ than a male one, and – even worse – this perception tends to become a barrier that only female candidates in the main, have to face. More>>

The Detail: Britain's Trump Is Now Its Prime Minister

Guardian journalist James Murray says Boris Johnson wears the hat that works, depending on what he’s trying to achieve. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Open White Nationalism

By telling those four elected, American born and/or raised women of colour to “go home”, US President Donald Trump’s racist agenda has come out of the shadows. More>>

ALSO:

Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem

Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 