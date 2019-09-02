Top Scoops

PM's Post-Cab 2/9/19: Measles Outbreak & Immunisation

Monday, 2 September 2019, 4:56 pm
Article: The Scoop Team

PM's Post-Cabinet Press Conference 2 September 2019: Shots

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern began her post-cabinet press conference by summarising the last week for the government (including the launch of the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy) and plans for the week ahead.

She was joined by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield to discuss the ongoing measles outbreak in Auckland and the response, including the immunisation campaign. The Director-General said access and information were the main issues around NZ's immunisation levels.

Other topics included New Zealand IS recruit Mark Taylor's position in Syria, the upcoming Kiwibuild announcement, Winston Peters' post-surgery recovery, the Waitangi Tribunal report of water ownership and water allocation issues, Brazil's response to NZ's offer of help on the Amazon fires, Facebook, and the Law Commission's report on the Evidence Act.

