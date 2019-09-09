Man pleads guilty to conspiring to assassinate Samoa PM



One of three suspects facing charges of conspiring to assassinate Samoa's Prime Minister has pleaded guilty while two co-defendants have entered not guilty pleas on a charge of conspiring to commit murder.

Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegoai Photo: RNZ Pacific /Autagavaia Tipi Autagavaia

Taualai Leiloa, Malele Atofu Paulo and Lema'i Faioso Sione appeared in court together for the first time today.

Leiloa, from Laulii village, is accused of conspiring to commit murder with Talalelei Pauga, who resides in Australia, to assassinate Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi.

Police claim this is related to a time period between April and August this year.

Leiloa, who pleaded guilty, will be sentenced on the 30 September but a hearing date for Mr Paulo, also known as King Faipopo, and Mr Sione has yet to be confirmed.

The suspects' application to be released on bail will be heard next week.

They are currently in custody in a high security cell at Tanumalala prison.





