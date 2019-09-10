Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Last Chance: Back From The Brink HiveMind

Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 8:11 am
Article: HiveMind

This is the last chance to add statements to the Biodiversity HiveMind public engagement before it closes on 22 September.

Get in quick if you have ideas or proposals to add to the HiveMind conversation on protecting and restoring biodiversity in Aotearoa New Zealand. The last day for adding statements is 11 September 2019.

More people have taken part in this HiveMind than any of our previous projects.

Over 430 people have voted more than 21,000 times on a range of ideas and proposals, and over 90 people have added over 240 statements for other participants to consider. We extended the Biodiversity HiveMind because of this strong participation.

Scoop and PEP would like to thank everyone who has taken part so far. We invite you all to return to the HiveMind to vote on new statements and add statements for others to consider. We also ask that you encourage other people to take part.

To give you a greater sense of what is emerging from the HiveMind, we will publish an interim report next week, which is, by coincidence, Conservation Week. You will be able to see levels of support for all the statements that have been moderated into the HiveMind.

Click here to find out more about the Biodiversity HiveMind

Take Part Here


© Scoop Media

HiveMind

HiveMind

What is HiveMind?

Welcome to HiveMind - Scoop's new public engagement platform. HiveMind is an experiment including our readers in co-creating a more participatory and interactive public media conversation.

We believe online public engagement tools can help groups of people interested in an issue to find new points of commonality and novel solutions to complex societal problems. Such problems require broad-based and inclusive debate and decision making.

It's all too easy for us to remain stuck in polarised worldviews or our social media bubbles. HiveMind seeks to get beyond these echo chambers and to allow people to:

- Engage in a meaningful process
- Learn from other perspectives
- Identify common ground in disparate viewpoints
- Create potentially innovative and practical solutions to real world issues

HiveMind uses Pol.is - an online tool for collecting open-ended feedback from large groups of people. Through a HiveMind exploration you can voice your opinion about a story or issue, and can also agree and disagree with what others are saying, one statement at a time. New statements go through a moderation process and then are added so that participants can vote on them.

Pol.is runs statistical analysis on these voting patterns in real-time. It produces opinion groups and surfaces the comments that brought each group together. It also identifies comments that found broad consensus among participants.

Read more about HiveMind here.

Contact HiveMind

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On China And Hong Kong (And Boris)

In the circumstances, yesterday’s move by Lam to scrap – rather than merely suspend – the hated extradition law that first triggered the protests three months ago, seems like the least she can do. It may also be too little, too late. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Ensuring Boris Gets Blamed For Brexit

Everyone needs to step back and let Johnson have his ‘no deal’ Brexit, since that’s the only way of making sure that the current Tory leadership gets to wear the consequent turmoil. More>>

ALSO:

Dave Hansford on The Dig: Whose Biodiversity Is It Anyway?

The DOC-led draft Biodiversity Strategy seeks a “shared vision.” But there are more values and views around wildlife than there are species. How can we hope to agree on the shape of Aotearoa’s future biota? More>>

ALSO:

There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa

We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction… These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 