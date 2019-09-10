Last Chance: Back From The Brink HiveMind

This is the last chance to add statements to the Biodiversity HiveMind public engagement before it closes on 22 September.

Get in quick if you have ideas or proposals to add to the HiveMind conversation on protecting and restoring biodiversity in Aotearoa New Zealand. The last day for adding statements is 11 September 2019.

More people have taken part in this HiveMind than any of our previous projects.

Over 430 people have voted more than 21,000 times on a range of ideas and proposals, and over 90 people have added over 240 statements for other participants to consider. We extended the Biodiversity HiveMind because of this strong participation.

Scoop and PEP would like to thank everyone who has taken part so far. We invite you all to return to the HiveMind to vote on new statements and add statements for others to consider. We also ask that you encourage other people to take part.

To give you a greater sense of what is emerging from the HiveMind, we will publish an interim report next week, which is, by coincidence, Conservation Week. You will be able to see levels of support for all the statements that have been moderated into the HiveMind.

Click here to find out more about the Biodiversity HiveMind

Take Part Here





© Scoop Media