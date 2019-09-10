Top Scoops

PM meets Twitter boss to discuss the Christchurch Call

Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 9:32 am
Article: RNZ

Prime Minister meets Twitter boss Jack Dorsey to discuss the Christchurch Call

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey has met Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the Beehive today [9 Sept] to discuss the Christchurch Call.

The Christchurch Call was set up following the March 15 attack.

Its aim is to create a voluntary framework that commits those who sign up to prevent the upload of terrorist content online.

Mr Dorsey spoke with Ms Ardern in Paris at the Christchurch Call summit in May.

Today, he tweeted a photo of himself and Ms Ardern at the Beehive, saying he'd had his first visit to New Zealand for a "follow-up discussion".

"Kind folks and beautiful environment," he tweeted.

8Chan, which was used by the accused Christchurch gunman to spread his so-called manifesto, currently has its own Twitter account.

At post Cabinet this afternoon, Ms Ardern said she brought up social media platform 8Chan.

"We had quite a long conversation about the existence of that platform and other platforms like it, certainly sensed an awareness of the issue.

"I think we will certainly have an ongoing conversation about it, but there is the added issue of if not that platform, will we see another rise up?" she said.

Ms Ardern said progress made around the Christchurch call would be announced at the UN General Assembly next week.


