Watch: Christchurch mayoral candidates face off in debate

Christchurch mayoral candidates Lianne Dalziel, John Minto and Darryll Park get asked the tough questions by Morning Report's Corin Dann in RNZ's second mayoral debate.

Lianne Dalziel, the incumbent mayor who is seeking a third term, faces another challenge from veteran activist John Minto, and there's a fresh face in Christchurch businessman Darryll Park, who's a newcomer to council politics.

Dominating this year's election: progress on the rebuild, rates, asset sales, and whether Christchurch can once again drink its prized water without added chlorine.

Last night, Checkpoint hosted a debate between Auckland incumbent mayor Phil Goff and challenger John Tamihere.





