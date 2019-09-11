Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Man escapes from police custody in west Auckland

Wednesday, 11 September 2019, 4:17 pm
Article: RNZ

A man has managed to escape police custody by pretending he was about to vomit.

the spider statue in Avondale

Avondale, in Auckland's west. Photo: RNZ / Eva Corlett

Michael Luke Robertson, 28, got away while being moved from a patrol car into the Avondale police station in west Auckland yesterday.

Police tried to chase him after he fled, but they couldn't catch him. He was last seen running down a driveway on Great North Road.

He is the fifth man to escape from the police in three weeks.

Auckland city commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus said two officers were taking Robertson into the station when he fled.

"He feigned that he was about to vomit, he'd been complaining of feeling ill. As he moved off to pretend to vomit he managed to scale a wall and run off."

Ms Malthus said having two officers escorting him should have been sufficient.

However, she said she was disappointed that this had happened.

"We will be undertaking a review of that situation and the police officers involved are quite gutted by this incident.

"They come to work every day to do their very, very best and no one comes to work to have these mistakes happen."

Robertson has active warrants for his arrest, including for methamphetamine possession.

The escape of three men in Levin last month, and the escape of one man in Rotorua, triggered a national review of the police's custody and transport of offenders.

Yesterday's incident will be included in that review.


© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Veronika Meduna on The Dig: Kaitiakitanga - Seeing Nature As Your Elder

The intricate interconnections between climate change and biodiversity loss, and how this disruption impacts Māori in particular. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On China And Hong Kong (And Boris)

In the circumstances, yesterday’s move by Lam to scrap – rather than merely suspend – the hated extradition law that first triggered the protests three months ago, seems like the least she can do. It may also be too little, too late. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Ensuring Boris Gets Blamed For Brexit

Everyone needs to step back and let Johnson have his ‘no deal’ Brexit, since that’s the only way of making sure that the current Tory leadership gets to wear the consequent turmoil. More>>

ALSO:

Dave Hansford on The Dig: Whose Biodiversity Is It Anyway?

The DOC-led draft Biodiversity Strategy seeks a “shared vision.” But there are more values and views around wildlife than there are species. How can we hope to agree on the shape of Aotearoa’s future biota? More>>

ALSO:

There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa

We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction… These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 