Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

PM's Post-Cab 30/9/19: Bank Hubs and Holiday Reading

Monday, 30 September 2019, 4:45 pm
Article: The Scoop Team

At the time of writing only the first part of the official press conference live stream was uploaded for viewing on demand. Stuff's full video is here

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined for her Monday post-cabinet press conference by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson and Minister for Regional Economic Development Shane Jones to discuss a trial of regional banking hubs for large banks, to provide access to "basic" banking service in rural areas.

Ardern then took questions on Minister Jones' comments to the forestry conference (Ardern said Jones would take cabinet manual with him on holiday), business confidence, daylight saving time, whether she would accept a Nobel Prize nomination, whether here meeting with Donald Trump covered Huawei and whether it was appropriate, the climate strike, climate legislation, the possibility of a climate emergency declaration, public sector chief executive pay, Ihumātao, agriculture and the ETS, a bomb threat at parliament, Greta Thunberg, the rules around the use of Parliamentary video, and the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care.

© Scoop Media

Scoop

Scoop.co.nz

Scoop Independent News

Scoop is NZ's largest independent news source; respected widely in media, political, business and academic circles for being the place on the internet for publishing "what was really said", and for the quality of its analysis of issues.

Contact Scoop

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Ellen Rykers on The Dig: Community Conservation – The Solution To The Biodiversity Crisis?

It’s increasingly clear that a government agency alone cannot combat the biodiversity crisis successfully. These grass-roots initiatives are a growing resource in the conservation toolbox. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Saudi Oil Refinery Crisis

So the US and the Saudis claim to have credible evidence that those Weapons of Oil Destruction came from Iran, their current bogey now that Saddam Hussein is no longer available. Evidently, the world has learned nothing from the invasion of Iraq in 2003 when dodgy US intel was wheeled out to justify the invasion of Iraq, thereby giving birth to ISIS and causing the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:

Veronika Meduna on The Dig: Kaitiakitanga - Seeing Nature As Your Elder

The intricate interconnections between climate change and biodiversity loss, and how this disruption impacts Māori in particular. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On China And Hong Kong (And Boris)

In the circumstances, yesterday’s move by Lam to scrap – rather than merely suspend – the hated extradition law that first triggered the protests three months ago, seems like the least she can do. It may also be too little, too late. More>>

ALSO:

Dave Hansford on The Dig: Whose Biodiversity Is It Anyway?

The DOC-led draft Biodiversity Strategy seeks a “shared vision.” But there are more values and views around wildlife than there are species. How can we hope to agree on the shape of Aotearoa’s future biota? More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 