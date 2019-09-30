PM's Post-Cab 30/9/19: Bank Hubs and Holiday Reading

At the time of writing only the first part of the official press conference live stream was uploaded for viewing on demand. Stuff's full video is here

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined for her Monday post-cabinet press conference by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson and Minister for Regional Economic Development Shane Jones to discuss a trial of regional banking hubs for large banks, to provide access to "basic" banking service in rural areas.

Ardern then took questions on Minister Jones' comments to the forestry conference (Ardern said Jones would take cabinet manual with him on holiday), business confidence, daylight saving time, whether she would accept a Nobel Prize nomination, whether here meeting with Donald Trump covered Huawei and whether it was appropriate, the climate strike, climate legislation, the possibility of a climate emergency declaration, public sector chief executive pay, Ihumātao, agriculture and the ETS, a bomb threat at parliament, Greta Thunberg, the rules around the use of Parliamentary video, and the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care.

