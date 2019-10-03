Arguments to move mosque attack trial to be heard today



The case for moving the trial of the man accused of the Christchurch mosque attacks to another city will be heard at the High Court in Christchurch today.

Photo: RNZ / Simon Rogers

Brenton Tarrant, 28, has pleaded not guilty to 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one of terrorism relating to the 15 March attacks on two Christchurch mosques.

While media could report that there was an application to move the trial away from Christchurch, the judge has barred any reporting of the arguments that would be put forward.

A trial usually takes place as close as possible to where the crime was committed, but the judge could move it, if it was believed to be in the interests of justice to do so.

The Australian man is due to appear via an audio visual link from a room at Auckland's Paremoremo maximum security prison, where he had been held in solitary confinement for almost six months.





