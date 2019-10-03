NZ First president Lester Gray resigns from party
Thursday, 3 October 2019, 4:11 pm
Article: RNZ
New Zealand First's president Lester Gray has resigned from
both his post and the wider party.
Photo: Facebook / Lester Gray
Mr Gray made the announcement in a brief
statement on Facebook, directing all enquiries to other
party spokespeople.
The statement said he'll always
treasure the wonderful people he's met and the friendships
started.
The party's leader, Winston Peters, is currently
overseas.
The resignation comes a fortnight before New
Zealand First's annual conference which will be held in
Christchurch.
© Scoop Media
