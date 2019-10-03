NZ First president Lester Gray resigns from party

New Zealand First's president Lester Gray has resigned from both his post and the wider party.

Photo: Facebook / Lester Gray

Mr Gray made the announcement in a brief statement on Facebook, directing all enquiries to other party spokespeople.

The statement said he'll always treasure the wonderful people he's met and the friendships started.

The party's leader, Winston Peters, is currently overseas.

The resignation comes a fortnight before New Zealand First's annual conference which will be held in Christchurch.





