NZ First president Lester Gray resigns from party

Thursday, 3 October 2019, 4:11 pm
Article: RNZ

New Zealand First's president Lester Gray has resigned from both his post and the wider party.

Lester Gray

Photo: Facebook / Lester Gray

Mr Gray made the announcement in a brief statement on Facebook, directing all enquiries to other party spokespeople.

The statement said he'll always treasure the wonderful people he's met and the friendships started.

The party's leader, Winston Peters, is currently overseas.

The resignation comes a fortnight before New Zealand First's annual conference which will be held in Christchurch.


RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

