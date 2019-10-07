Over 11,500 flee West Papua town after clashes
Monday, 7 October 2019, 11:52 am
Article: RNZ
Indonesia says more than 11,500 people have been evacuated
from a town in West Papua.
It comes as violence continues
to rock Papua and West Papua provinces, where dozens have
died during clashes.
An official with the country's social
ministry said the air force has flown around 7,500 people
out of Wamena after unrest there in the past
month.
Reuters reports Harry Hikmat saying another
group of nearly 4,200 residents left on commercial
flights.
A police spokesperson said the situation in
Wamena is now stable, with shops and markets again
open.
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.
Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.