Search for man near ferry terminal finished
Wednesday, 9 October 2019, 2:38 pm
Article: RNZ
The police dive squad has finished its search for a man
last seen going into the water near Auckland's ferry
terminal in the early hours of Monday.
Photo: RNZ / Jordan Bond
Police said they haven't found the man and
they are still trying to work out why he has gotten into the
water.
Police believe they know the identity of the man,
who was seen talking with two other men before going into
the water shortly before 4.30am.
They're still looking for
two men who were seen talking to the
man.
