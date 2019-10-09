Top Scoops

Search for man near ferry terminal finished

Wednesday, 9 October 2019, 2:38 pm
Article: RNZ


The police dive squad has finished its search for a man last seen going into the water near Auckland's ferry terminal in the early hours of Monday.

Photo: RNZ / Jordan Bond

Police said they haven't found the man and they are still trying to work out why he has gotten into the water.

Police believe they know the identity of the man, who was seen talking with two other men before going into the water shortly before 4.30am.

They're still looking for two men who were seen talking to the man.

