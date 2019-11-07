Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Anne Tolley admits 'outburst' in Peters super case

Thursday, 7 November 2019, 4:46 pm
Article: RNZ

Anne Tolley admits 'outburst' in Winston Peters superannuation case
Craig McCulloch, Deputy Political Editor

Former National minister Anne Tolley has admitted telling her sister about Winston Peters' pension overpayment while she was "tired" and "cross" in a conversation she regretted.

Anne Tolley was called to give evidence at day four of Winston Peters' privacy case over his superannuation overpayments. Photo: RNZ / Patrice Allen

She said her "outburst" was after media had already been leaked the information.

The Opposition MP was in the witness box at the High Court in Auckland on Thursday morning to defend herself against claims she breached Mr Peters' privacy in 2017.

The High Court action relates to a leak in 2017 revealing Mr Peters was overpaid his superannuation by nearly $18,000 over seven years, and had paid it back.

Ms Tolley - as Minister for Social Development - had been briefed by the ministry's then-chief Brendan Boyle and was questioned in court about who she had then told.

Read more:
The Winston Peters case and the politicisation of the public service
Peters 'indignant and defensive' in call to ministry over error, court told
Winston Peters says MSD staff 'mistaken' in privacy lawsuit

She admitted that several weeks after that briefing she mentioned the overpayment to her sister, remarking that Mr Peters was "not as great as she thought".

Ms Tolley said the comment was in passing and she did not provide much detail.

"I sincerely regret my outburst with my sister. I was tired and I was cross," she told the court.

Mr Peters' lawyer Brian Henry asked: "So you're saying you're not trustworthy?"

"I wasn't in that circumstance. I regret it," Ms Tolley replied.

Ms Tolley pointed out that reporters at two newsrooms had already been tipped off by an anonymous source at that time.

She said she did not make the anonymous calls and did not arrange for them to be made.

"I have no knowledge of who did make those phone calls."

The MP revealed she also told her husband, her senior adviser and the prime minister's chief of staff, and trusted them all to keep the information secret.

She said she was "disappointed" her adviser - whose name is suppressed - then told other people in her office against her express instructions not to do so.

Ms Tolley said, however, she was "absolutely confident" none of the people told were responsible for the leak as they did not know details such as how much Mr Peters was overpaid.

Under questioning from Mr Henry, Ms Tolley said she wished MSD had never informed her of the matter in the first place.

"I wish they hadn't, because then I wouldn't be sitting here."

She said she relied on Mr Boyle to decide whether a briefing under the "no surprises" convention was appropriate.

Asked what she could do with the information she was told, Ms Tolley replied: "Nothing."

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 
Scoop Hivemind Report: Common Ground On Biodiversity

The HiveMind report Protecting and Restoring New Zealand’s Biodiversity, published today, analyses and summarises the findings of this engagement in which over 500 Kiwis took part. [Image: Cameron Houston, DOC] More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Trudeau’s Election ‘Victory’

Even before the votes were counted, the prospect of a Liberals/NDP minority government was being depicted as being not only Big Energy’s worst nightmare but as grounds for the western province of Alberta seceding (Wexit!) from Canada... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Betraying The Kurds

The Americans have now callously thrown the Kurds under the bus and created the ideal conditions for Islamic State to mount a comeback – all done so that Donald Trump can brag on the 2020 campaign trail that he brought the US troops home. How is the current fighting likely to proceed? More>>

ALSO:

Expert Comment: Online Voting Won’t Mean More Engagement

“Overseas experience is that online voting tends to be popular with those who are already likely to vote and who have high levels of digital literacy. It does little to help add new people to the voter pool, and this holds even for young voters.”More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 