Vanuatu minister won't intervene over Daily Post director

Monday, 11 November 2019, 12:18 pm
Article: RNZ

Vanuatu minister rules out intervening in Daily Post director's permit

Vanuatu's Minister of Home Affairs has ruled out intervening in the work permit case of the Daily Post newspaper's media director, Dan McGarry.

The media director of Vanuatu's Daily Post newspaper, Dan McGarry. Photo: Facebook / Dan McGarry

Andrew Napuat said the Prime Minister and Cabinet did not have the power to get involved and could not overrule the Work Permit Appeal Committee.

The minister's comments come after the newspaper's publisher appealed to the deputy prime minister to overturn the refusal to renew Mr McGarry's work permit, which expired 30 September.

His application was refused by the Work Permit Committee Appeal Committee, which handles all cases involving expatriate employees.

Dan McGarry speak to Dateline Pacific

The minister said an appeal would be heard by a person nominated by a Judicial Commission soon.

Mr McGarry is Canadian but has lived in Vanuatu for 16 years.

He claims the refusal is because of his newspaper's coverage of the government.

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

