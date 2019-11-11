Vanuatu minister won't intervene over Daily Post director

Vanuatu's Minister of Home Affairs has ruled out intervening in the work permit case of the Daily Post newspaper's media director, Dan McGarry.

The media director of Vanuatu's Daily Post newspaper, Dan McGarry. Photo: Facebook / Dan McGarry

Andrew Napuat said the Prime Minister and Cabinet did not have the power to get involved and could not overrule the Work Permit Appeal Committee.

The minister's comments come after the newspaper's publisher appealed to the deputy prime minister to overturn the refusal to renew Mr McGarry's work permit, which expired 30 September.

His application was refused by the Work Permit Committee Appeal Committee, which handles all cases involving expatriate employees.

The minister said an appeal would be heard by a person nominated by a Judicial Commission soon.

Mr McGarry is Canadian but has lived in Vanuatu for 16 years.

He claims the refusal is because of his newspaper's coverage of the government.

