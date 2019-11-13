Top Scoops

Live Updates: Australia Fires 13/11/19

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 10:12 am
Article: RNZ

Australia fires: crews battle through busy night

All eyes were on New South Wales yesterday but today the focus shifts further north to Queensland, where firefighters are continuing their marathon effort and anticipating their worst day yet.

Follow live updates on our blog below:


Here are some of the key details so far:
• In NSW, 17 fires are at “watch and act” level. In Queensland, five fires are at a "watch and act" level.
• Conditions for today are expected to be cooler but authorities are warning people to stay vigilant.
• A total fire ban would remain in force in NSW, and no “catastrophic” conditions were expected for today.
• The state of emergency, declared by Premier Gladys Berejiklian, is set to last for a week.
• Three deaths were reported in NSW since Friday, but there were no reports of deaths yesterday. At least 21 people were injured yesterday, including 13 firefighters
• 50 homes were damaged or destroyed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of homes affected by fires in NSW over the past week to more than 200
• Today, NSW’s Department of Education says about 150 schools in the region are set to shut again.
• NSW's Rural Fire Service has an updating map on the threat level of fires across the region as well as the Queensland fire service.

