National reveals even more Budget details

28 May 2019

The National Party can this afternoon reveal more details of Budget 2019, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.

“In addition to what we released this morning, we now have details of funding for Vote Agriculture, Biosecurity, Fisheries and Food Safety.

“There will be $4 million for the Minister of Fisheries for policy advice, but no sign that there is funding for cameras on fishing vessels. It seems the wellbeing of our oceans isn’t a priority for this Government, nor is keeping the Green Party happy.

“This Vote will see an additional $37 million pumped into Wellington bureaucrats for ‘policy advice, implementation of advice and Ministerial servicing’. This is millions of dollars for people to advise Ministers, which does not fit into the Government’s five wellbeing measures.

“The ‘Wellbeing Budget’ was meant to be transformational but it’s all spin and no substance.”

Notes to editors: Attached is a document which shows details of Vote Agriculture, Biosecurity, Fisheries and Food Safety for the first year of Budget 2019.

Vote_AG.PDF









