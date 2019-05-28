Government misleading on teachers’ offers

28 May 2019

Education Minister Chris Hipkins, alongside other Ministers, have talked up the latest offer to teachers stating a significant number of teachers will receive a $10,000 pay rise, National’s Education spokesperson Nikki Kaye says.

“It’s my understanding that more than 80 per cent of secondary teachers will not get $10,000, they will also have to pay tax on any amount that they receive.

“It is also important to note that due to the gridlock, primary teachers did not receive an increase in pay at the end of 2017 and 2018. Secondary teachers have been locked in negotiations for eight months.

“The Minister has claimed this offer is larger than all of the significant offers under National. But the reality is we had the Global Financial Crisis and Christchurch Earthquakes to deal with. Once we got into a surplus we also offered $359 million which included additional payments for some teachers on top of our offers.

“The PPTA have confirmed alongside the strike tomorrow, there will be regional and year level strikes. Some parents and teachers are facing days of disruption over the next five weeks.

“The gridlock has gone on for far too long. National supports shifting the bargaining parameters around teacher’s pay and workload, and we’ve called on the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance to intervene.

"We do not believe this will be resolved by the Government sticking its head in the sand. Parents, students and teachers are facing days and days of strikes ahead, presenting significant challenges for low income families who cannot afford childcare during the strikes, and working parents who cannot get leave in order to look after their children."











