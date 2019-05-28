Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Mental Health Commission confirmed in Budget

Tuesday, 28 May 2019, 4:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

28 May 2019

The National Party can this afternoon reveal that the Government will fund a Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission as part of Budget 2019, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.

“In addition to what we’ve already released today, The National Party can now reveal the details about spending on mental health and Vote Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations for 2019/20.

“Vote Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations increases by $4 million next year to $55 million. Clearly, settling historic Treaty of Waitangi claims is not a priority for this Government.

“National can also reveal that there will be funding in Budget 2019 to secure a new Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission in Vote Health.

“After reversing our $100 million mental health programme and spending 18 months on a working group, the Government is finally starting to take some action.

“I can also confirm the Mental Health and Wellbeing Bill will be introduced to the House very shortly as a category two piece of legislation - meaning it must be passed in 2019. We know this because the Government’s 2019 Legislation Programme was leaked to National.

“The ‘Wellbeing Budget’ was meant to be transformational but it’s all spin and no substance.”

Notes to editors: Attached is a document which shows details of Vote Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations for the first year of Budget 2019.

http://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/1905/Vote_TWN.PDF


ends



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

ALSO:

Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 