NZ First Commitment on Mental Health Commission Delivered

29 May 2019

New Zealand First Commitment on Mental Health Commission Delivered

New Zealand First is proud to be delivering on its promise to re-establish the Mental Health Commission.

Today’s response to the Inquiry into Mental Health and Addiction takes serious action on the crisis the country is facing, with the re-establishment of the Commission fulfilling a major Coalition Agreement commitment says New Zealand First Health Spokesperson Jenny Marcroft.

“We know that mental health and addiction issues are devastating to our families and communities. The independent Mental Health Commission will be pivotal to transforming our country’s support services.

“New Zealand First identified that mental health was a major issue facing our country, with support often being far too little, too late.

“We pledged at our party conference in 2017, alongside guest speaker mental health advocate Mike King, that in Government we would make real change.

“Today we are doing just that. The Commission, along with many other recommendations made by the Inquiry into Mental Health and Addiction will save lives,” says Ms Marcroft.

