Mental health a top priority for wellbeing

29 May 2019



“Everybody in Aotearoa New Zealand knows somebody impacted by mental health challenges. Today’s Government Response to the Mental Health and Addiction Inquiry lays the foundation for the much needed transformation of crucial health services to New Zealanders,” Green Party mental health spokesperson Chlöe Swarbrick.

“Too many New Zealanders are not reaching out for help when they need it, unsure where to turn. Too many people have been put on waitlists when what they need is to be seen and heard. Today, we seek to change that.

“I want people who are struggling with their mental health or addiction, and their family or whanau, to know that we hear you, we value you, and your wellbeing is our priority.

“There is nothing to be ashamed of, it is okay to reach out for help, and our services need to do better to help support our people.

“The Mental Health Inquiry was a needed opportunity for New Zealanders to tell their stories, and for government to listen. Now we need to take action, and to continue to listen.

“I also want to encourage more young people to consider going into mental health work as a career choice. We are going to need many more passionate, empathetic, and compassionate workers to make today’s announcement a reality.

“Significantly more money will be needed in tomorrow’s Budget if we are to enact the first recommendation to help people with mild to moderate needs.

“Addiction services are also overdue for a Budget increase, and this is a part of the Green Party confidence and supply agreement.

“The Green Party youth mental health pilot Piki has already laid the groundwork for what needs to be significantly expanded to help more New Zealanders,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.



