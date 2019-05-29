Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Mental health a top priority for wellbeing

Wednesday, 29 May 2019, 12:00 pm
Press Release: Green Party

29 May 2019


“Everybody in Aotearoa New Zealand knows somebody impacted by mental health challenges. Today’s Government Response to the Mental Health and Addiction Inquiry lays the foundation for the much needed transformation of crucial health services to New Zealanders,” Green Party mental health spokesperson Chlöe Swarbrick.

“Too many New Zealanders are not reaching out for help when they need it, unsure where to turn. Too many people have been put on waitlists when what they need is to be seen and heard. Today, we seek to change that.

“I want people who are struggling with their mental health or addiction, and their family or whanau, to know that we hear you, we value you, and your wellbeing is our priority.

“There is nothing to be ashamed of, it is okay to reach out for help, and our services need to do better to help support our people.

“The Mental Health Inquiry was a needed opportunity for New Zealanders to tell their stories, and for government to listen. Now we need to take action, and to continue to listen.

“I also want to encourage more young people to consider going into mental health work as a career choice. We are going to need many more passionate, empathetic, and compassionate workers to make today’s announcement a reality.

“Significantly more money will be needed in tomorrow’s Budget if we are to enact the first recommendation to help people with mild to moderate needs.

“Addiction services are also overdue for a Budget increase, and this is a part of the Green Party confidence and supply agreement.

“The Green Party youth mental health pilot Piki has already laid the groundwork for what needs to be significantly expanded to help more New Zealanders,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.


ends



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

ALSO:

Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 