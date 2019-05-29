Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

No suicide reduction target concerning

Wednesday, 29 May 2019, 1:26 pm
Press Release: Jami-Lee Ross

Media Release
29/05/2019


No suicide reduction target concerning in mental health response

Botany MP Jami-Lee Ross says he's encouraged the Government has decided to accept or further consider 38 of the 40 recommendations stemming from its Inquiry into Mental Health and Addiction.

But he's concerned it has chosen not to adopt a suicide reduction target as part of that response.

"It's a big call for the Government to reject one of the most important recommendations made by the inquiry report - to set a target of a 20 per cent reduction in suicide rates by 2030," Mr Ross says.

"A number of recommendations were made in the report that have the goal of reducing suicide, such as for the Government to complete the national suicide prevention strategy and implementation plan, and ensure the strategy is supported by 'significantly increased resources for suicide prevention and post-vention'.

"The experts who led the inquiry also argued a suicide-prevention office should be established to provide stronger and sustained leadership on action to prevent suicide.

"This shows just how important it is to set a suicide reduction target as part of any plan to improve mental health in New Zealand. How can we know how we are tracking on improving mental health without setting a specific goal to reduce suicides?"

Mr Ross says expanding primary mental health services is also vital and it's good to see the Government heading in that direction.

"The last time there was a significant announcement on new spending for mental health it was $100 million of election year sweeteners that were unlikely to be implemented.



"Significant investment is needed urgently to increase access to publicly-funded mental health and addiction services for people with mild to moderate needs.

"People who are struggling need access to effective and efficient help. We must make it easier to access services, support and expand service providers in the sector, and constantly remind people that it isn't weak to ask for help.

"Every suicide is an absolute tragedy and it should be a key priority for the Government and Parliament to ensure we are doing all we can to improve our mental health sector and save people's lives.

"Today’s announcement of the Government’s plans is a good start. Tomorrow we will find out how it lines up with the rest of Budget 2019 and the important funding that is required."

ENDS

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Jami-Lee Ross on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

ALSO:

Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 