“I’m very disappointed that confidential Budget information was able to be accessed in this way.

“I am also very disappointed that the Treasury did not seek to find more information as to how this happened before referring the matter to the Police.

“I now await the inquiry of the State Services Commissioner into this matter.

“Today I am focussed on delivering the Wellbeing Budget, which will start to fix many of the long-term problems facing New Zealand.”

