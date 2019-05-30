Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Wellbeing Budget tackles New Zealand’s long-term challenges

Thursday, 30 May 2019, 2:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister

PRESS RELEASE

30 May 2019


New Zealand’s long term challenges of mental health, child poverty, children in State care, family violence and homelessness are being taken seriously in the Government’s Wellbeing Budget.

The Wellbeing Budget sees the Government balancing record levels of investment to resolve key long-term challenges while maintaining fiscal responsibility; delivering a sustainable surplus and growth averaging 2.6 per cent over four years, ahead of comparable economies.

“We have so often heard New Zealanders calling for early intervention and investment in challenging issues to save both money and lives in the long run. That is exactly what this Budget delivers,” Jacinda Ardern says.

“I’m proud we’re getting on with the job of fixing really difficult issues like mental health, poverty and family violence because they affect so many, and everyone is better off when our collective wellbeing is improved.

“As a country we just haven’t seen the kind of investment in mental health that reflects how serious an issue it is – all of us know someone suffering from depression or other mental illness. Today’s investment of over a billion dollars into mental health will transform the way kiwis access mental health services, but also try and prevent people needing services in the first place.

“For me, the issue of mental health is deeply personal. Almost all of us have lost friends or family members. Ensuring that New Zealanders can now just show up to their GP or health centre and get expert mental health support is a critical first step.



“This year’s Budget also represents systemic change as we work to break the cycle of poverty for kids.

“The indexation of benefits will stop children in poverty falling further and further behind. The 1,000 extra Housing First placements will see more children sleeping in warm and dry homes instead of bunking down in cars. And an end to school donations for decile 1-7 schools means children will no longer miss out of extra activities just because their parents can’t afford the voluntary donations.

“Every year about one million New Zealanders are also affected by family and sexual violence, including almost 300,000 children. Like so many New Zealanders I’m ashamed of those numbers. Our record investment in family and domestic violence prevention and services will start to eradicate this national stain.

“When our children do better, we all do better. Breaking the cycle of violence saves us costs down the line, but more importantly it makes us a better country and it makes children’s lives richer and more fulfilling.

“The Coalition Government’s game-changing wellbeing investments are not possible without a strong economy. We continue to run a strong surplus, hit the lowest levels of Government debt in eight years, and record levels of growth that are the envy of comparable economies.

“Today’s Budget shows you can be both economically responsible and kind. We are turning the corner on issues others have written off as too hard for too long – while keeping the books in order.”

ends

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

ALSO:

Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 