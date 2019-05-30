NZ First says wellbeing budget good for business

Deputy Leader for New Zealand First and spokesperson for associate finance, commerce, revenue and trade, Fletcher Tabuteau, welcomes the Wellbeing Budget, “not only the wellbeing of our people, our mental health, our children and our seniors, but also our businesses, business growth and export growth,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

“I’m particularly proud that that New Zealand First has worked collaboratively with our Coalition partners to achieve wins for our business sector.

“We now have greater and targeted support for venture capital with a new $300 million fund to assist New Zealand firms that expand beyond the early start-up phase, something the previous Government knew was a problem but did nothing about.

“And we are taking emissions seriously with this budget in a positive way with $157 million to assist firms to come up with innovative solutions.

“I’m also really pleased to see a $197 million reallocation of funding going towards a renewed focus on lifting the status, quality and access to vocational educational training.

“Anyone who has ran their own business knows the value of having access to a skilled workforce. This is also good news for our young ones who are looking for education and career options beyond school.

“A skilled workforce in turn means lower unemployment, higher wages, greater productivity, a stronger economy and better social outcomes.

“This Budget addresses gaps that have existed for years, and finally we are seeing positive change both socially and economically,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.







