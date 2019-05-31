An Important Budget Anouncement You May Have Missed

Jenny Marcroft

Spokesperson for Conservation

31 May 2019



Because of the historic nature of this year’s budget it is easy for some initiatives to be overlooked.

New Zealand First spokesperson for conservation, Jenny Marcroft, says she is “over the moon” that the 2019 Budget has dedicated significant funding to the fight against Kauri Dieback.

“$20.8 million has been set aside in the budget to fund new research into combatting Kauri Dieback and ensuring there is an effective foundation to manage the fight against the disease. This delivers on our coalition commitment to prioritise biosecurity and combat Kauri Dieback.

“If there is anything in New Zealand worthy of the description “taonga” it is the Kauri. The idea that we could lose this flora is simply unthinkable.

“Yesterday in my own district of Rodney we had more closures of walking tracks and local parks. Curry’s Bush Reserve, Kowhai Park, Martins Bay Recreational Reserve and Holiday Park, McElroy Reserve and Omeru Scenic Reserve have either been partially or fully closed to the public.

“So many people, Iwi, Department of Conservation staff, scientists and volunteers have dedicated themselves to the control and eradication of this deadly pathogen.

“New Zealand First supports their efforts and will continue to advocate for this cause in government,” says Ms Marcroft.

