Funding for Technology Valley in Hutt is good news

Friday, 31 May 2019, 4:17 pm
MP for Hutt South Chris Bishop is welcoming funding to rejuvenate the Gracefield Innovation Quarter in Lower Hutt, the ‘Technology Valley’ of New Zealand.

Budget 2019 contains $25 million in operating funding and $50 million in capital funding to redevelop the Gracefield Innovation Quarter, where Callaghan Innovation and other great Hutt tech companies are located, at the bottom of the Wainuiomata Hill.

“The Hutt is the home of some fantastic high tech companies, with Callaghan Innovation and the Gracefield Innovation quarter at the heart of the local manufacturing and tech ecosystem.

“The site has been run-down for many years and the previous National-led Government started a business case project which has culminated in the announcement in the Budget yesterday.

“The funding will allow for long-standing deficiencies in the site to be addressed, such as health and safety issues, earthquake-prone buildings, end-of-life asbestos, ageing infrastructure and general dilapidation.

“This is a sensible and important investment in the infrastructure of the Hutt Valley and will be welcomed by the Hutt business community.

“It’s also good news that the funding provides for development of a long-term strategic vision for the site. Gracefield could be the home of a world-class hub for high tech and medium high tech manufacturing.

“As a list MP and now MP for Hutt South I have pushed the concept of “Technology Valley”, where the Hutt builds on its strengths in manufacturing, science, technology and engineering. The Budget is a step in the right direction.”



